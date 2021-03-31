Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Transparent Conductive Films are optically transparent and electrically conductive in thin layers. They are an important component of a number of electronic devices including Liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver Nanowires TCF

Metal Mesh TCF

Other Metal Nanowires TCF

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Liquid-crystal Displays

OLEDs

Touchscreens

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cambrios

TDK

3M

Nuovo Film

Blue nanao

NANOGAP

Mogreat

Coldstones

FujiFilm

Gunze

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver Nanowires TCF

4.1.3 Metal Mesh TCF

4.1.4 Other Metal Nanowires TCF

4.2 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Liquid-crystal Displays

5.1.3 OLEDs

5.1.4 Touchscreens

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cambrios

6.1.1 Cambrios Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cambrios Business Overview

6.1.3 Cambrios Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cambrios Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cambrios Key News

6.2 TDK

6.2.1 TDK Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TDK Business Overview

6.2.3 TDK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TDK Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TDK Key News

6.3 3M

6.3.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.3.2 3M Business Overview

6.3.3 3M Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 3M Key News

6.4 Nuovo Film

6.4.1 Nuovo Film Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nuovo Film Business Overview

6.4.3 Nuovo Film Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nuovo Film Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nuovo Film Key News

6.5 Blue nanao

6.5.1 Blue nanao Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Blue nanao Business Overview

6.5.3 Blue nanao Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Blue nanao Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Blue nanao Key News

6.6 NANOGAP

6.6.1 NANOGAP Corporate Summary

6.6.2 NANOGAP Business Overview

6.6.3 NANOGAP Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 NANOGAP Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 NANOGAP Key News

6.7 Mogreat

6.6.1 Mogreat Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mogreat Business Overview

6.6.3 Mogreat Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mogreat Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mogreat Key News

6.8 Coldstones

6.8.1 Coldstones Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Coldstones Business Overview

.

.

.

.

….. continued

