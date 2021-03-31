Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Transparent Conductive Films are optically transparent and electrically conductive in thin layers. They are an important component of a number of electronic devices including Liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in UK, including the following market information:

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver Nanowires TCF

Metal Mesh TCF

Other Metal Nanowires TCF

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Liquid-crystal Displays

OLEDs

Touchscreens

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cambrios

TDK

3M

Nuovo Film

Blue nanao

NANOGAP

Mogreat

Coldstones

FujiFilm

Gunze

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver Nanowires TCF

4.1.3 Metal Mesh TCF

4.1.4 Other Metal Nanowires TCF

4.2 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Liquid-crystal Displays

5.1.3 OLEDs

5.1.4 Touchscreens

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cambrios

6.1.1 Cambrios Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cambrios Business Overview

6.1.3 Cambrios Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cambrios Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cambrios Key News

6.2 TDK

6.2.1 TDK Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TDK Business Overview

6.2.3 TDK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TDK Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TDK Key News

6.3 3M

6.3.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.3.2 3M Business Overview

6.3.3 3M Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 3M Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 3M Key News

6.4 Nuovo Film

6.4.1 Nuovo Film Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nuovo Film Business Overview

6.4.3 Nuovo Film Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nuovo Film Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nuovo Film Key News

6.5 Blue nanao

6.5.1 Blue nanao Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Blue nanao Business Overview

6.5.3 Blue nanao Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Blue nanao Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Blue nanao Key News

6.6 NANOGAP

6.6.1 NANOGAP Corporate Summary

6.6.2 NANOGAP Business Overview

6.6.3 NANOGAP Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 NANOGAP Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 NANOGAP Key News

6.7 Mogreat

6.6.1 Mogreat Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mogreat Business Overview

6.6.3 Mogreat Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mogreat Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mogreat Key News

6.8 Coldstones

6.8.1 Coldstones Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Coldstones Business Overview

6.8.3 Coldstones Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Coldstones Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Coldstones Key News

6.9 FujiFilm

6.9.1 FujiFilm Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FujiFilm Business Overview

6.9.3 FujiFilm Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FujiFilm Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FujiFilm Key News

6.10 Gunze

6.10.1 Gunze Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Gunze Business Overview

6.10.3 Gunze Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Gunze Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Gunze Key News

6.11 JTOUCH

6.11.1 JTOUCH Corporate Summary

6.11.2 JTOUCH Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Business Overview

6.11.3 JTOUCH Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 JTOUCH Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 JTOUCH Key News

7 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Export Market

7.3.2 UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

