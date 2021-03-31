Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Transparent Conductive Films are optically transparent and electrically conductive in thin layers. They are an important component of a number of electronic devices including Liquid-crystal displays, OLEDs, touchscreens and photovoltaic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver Nanowires TCF

Metal Mesh TCF

Other Metal Nanowires TCF

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Liquid-crystal Displays

OLEDs

Touchscreens

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cambrios

TDK

3M

Nuovo Film

Blue nanao

NANOGAP

Mogreat

Coldstones

FujiFilm

Gunze

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Silver Nanowires TCF

4.1.3 Metal Mesh TCF

4.1.4 Other Metal Nanowires TCF

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Liquid-crystal Displays

5.1.3 OLEDs

5.1.4 Touchscreens

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Cambrios

6.1.1 Cambrios Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Cambrios Business Overview

6.1.3 Cambrios Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Cambrios Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Cambrios Key News

6.2 TDK

6.2.1 TDK Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TDK Business Overview

6.2.3 TDK Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TDK Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TDK Key News

6.3 3M

6.3.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.3.2 3M Business Overview

6.3.3 3M Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 3M Key News

6.4 Nuovo Film

6.4.1 Nuovo Film Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nuovo Film Business Overview

6.4.3 Nuovo Film Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nuovo Film Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nuovo Film Key News

6.5 Blue nanao

6.5.1 Blue nanao Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Blue nanao Business Overview

6.5.3 Blue nanao Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Blue nanao Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Blue nanao Key News

6.6 NANOGAP

6.6.1 NANOGAP Corporate Summary

6.6.2 NANOGAP Business Overview

6.6.3 NANOGAP Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 NANOGAP Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 NANOGAP Key News

6.7 Mogreat

6.6.1 Mogreat Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mogreat Business Overview

6.6.3 Mogreat Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mogreat Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mogreat Key News

6.8 Coldstones

6.8.1 Coldstones Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Coldstones Business Overview

6.8.3 Coldstones Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Coldstones Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Coldstones Key News

6.9 FujiFilm

6.9.1 FujiFilm Corporate Summary

6.9.2 FujiFilm Business Overview

6.9.3 FujiFilm Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 FujiFilm Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 FujiFilm Key News

6.10 Gunze

6.10.1 Gunze Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Gunze Business Overview

6.10.3 Gunze Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Gunze Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Gunze Key News

6.11 JTOUCH

6.11.1 JTOUCH Corporate Summary

6.11.2 JTOUCH Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Business Overview

6.11.3 JTOUCH Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 JTOUCH Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 JTOUCH Key News

7 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

