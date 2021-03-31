All news

Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-diesel-filters-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) in China, including the following market information:
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market 2019 (%)
The global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market was valued at 1239.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1186.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.1% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reflective-sportswear-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-15

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personal-radiation-dosimeter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity ≥99%
Purity 98%

China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Flavors & Fragrances
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Solvay
Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Purity ≥99%
4.1.3 Purity 98%
4.2 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
5.1.3 Flavors & Fragrances
5.1.4 Other
5.2 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Solvay
6.1.1 Solvay Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Solvay Business Overview

……Continuned

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Gate Shut-Off Valve Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Schneider Electric, TALIS, Honeywell, Johnson Control, Bray

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Gate Shut-Off Valve Market. Global Gate Shut-Off Valve Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Commercial Generator Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Eaton, Honda, ABB, CAT, JCB, Generac

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Commercial Generator Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Commercial Generator market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]
All news

Global El Corte Inglés SA in Retailing (Spain) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016

gutsy-wise

El Corte Ingles is expected to continue making significant investment in its operations in the online channel with the aim of maintaining its status as an innovative leader and offering the best service possible to its customers. It is expected that the company will continue signing new agreements with different brands, offering them shop-in-shop outlets […]