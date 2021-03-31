All news

Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market 2019 (%)
The global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market was valued at 1239.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1186.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity ≥99%
Purity 98%

South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Flavors & Fragrances
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Solvay
Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Purity ≥99%
4.1.3 Purity 98%
4.2 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
5.1.3 Flavors & Fragrances
5.1.4 Other

……Continuned

