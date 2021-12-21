Advent Calendar, day 20: “Jólabókaflóð”, the deluge of books

If, for some, Christmas is synonymous with a mess of gifts, ugly sweaters and a liver attack, Icelanders have made it a specialty to celebrate this holiday with spiritual foods. Because, between a slice of a log and a slice of a pound, one is not always forced to choose.
Until December 24, we publish one “chocolate” per day. The previous ones can be found here:
And while waiting for the next sweets, will you pick up some linguistic curiosities for the road? You can (re) listen to the previous episodes of Words from Others here: