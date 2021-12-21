After the “Patriots’ Elections” in Hong Kong, the opposition ceased to exist

Hong Kong people were called on Sunday, December 19 to renew their Legislative Council under a system leaving no room for candidates not won in Beijing. Less than one in three voters turned out to vote.

It was not until 11 a.m. (local time) on Monday, December 20 that all the ballots were finished being counted, reports the site Hong Kong Free Press. However, no surprises were expected. “All the moderate candidates except one lost, giving the pro-Beijing camp a landslide victory,” comment on it South China Morning Post.

This election, organized for the first time after the overhaul of the electoral system last March, presented very few stakes. And this for two reasons: only candidates “Patriots”, in other words loyal to Beijing, could stand and only 20 elected from Legco, the Legislative Council of the special administrative region (RAS), were designated by universal suffrage. The remaining 70 are chosen by committees acquired by the Chinese regime.

“A vigorous campaign”

That is why a large number of Hong Kongers preferred to boycott it. Hong Kong Free Press speaks of a record abstention, 30.2% of those registered having come. That is “5.6% less than the previous record, which dated back to 1995, under British administration”. However, the media adds, the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong had carried out “A vigorous campaign” to get voters to vote. As a reminder, in November 2019, during the district council elections, the turnout was 71% and “The voters had overwhelmingly supported the pro-democracy candidates”.

This abstention in the form of disavowal did not prevent Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, from welcoming the result, which she said marks “The start of a new chapter of good governance”. “Its only objectives, Explain Hong Kong Free Press, will be to ensure that from now on the system will be governed by ‘patriots’. ”

Beijing also praised this result, which it considers the success of “Its strategy to develop ‘a democracy with unique characteristics of Hong Kong’”, according to a white paper made public this Monday, December 20 and taken up by the South China Morning Post. “Improvements in the electoral system […] guarantee a healthy long-term development of democracy in Hong Kong ”, underlines the document. It is likely that the 70% of abstainers will not share this view of things.