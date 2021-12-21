“Hogging”, these grossophobic sex bets in American colleges

For several years, young men have bet on sleeping with obese girls to be appreciated within their fraternities, these male student organizations at American universities. The practice, called hogging, was denounced by one of their victims on TikTok, tells the Belgian daily La Libre Belgique.

the hogging is not new. For several decades, this type of bet has been rife in American fraternities. Behind this term which refers both to hog, “Porcine”, and to to hog, “To monopolize”, a principle as simple as it is distressing: to be the winner, you have to sleep with “The fattest woman of the evening”, Explain La Libre Belgique, or those deemed to be overweight.

“Once the sexual act is over, it is not uncommon for a group of men to show up in the bedroom to humiliate the victim”, develops the Belgian daily.

Plus-size tiktoker and model Megan Mapes brought the practice to the fore last November. In her video posted on TikTok, which had more than 1.5 million views as of December 7, she explains how these bets are a recurring and traumatic phenomenon, drawing on research that appears behind her.

Rape culture

In 2018, Slate already told of the suspension for two years of a fraternity of Cornell University, which had organized a competition entitled “roast pork”. This event is only one of the examples proving that the mentality of the fraternities “Glorifies misogyny”, the student media explained at the time Study Breaks, who also denounced a perpetuation of the rape culture.

“The term has been in the Urban Dictionary for almost twenty years”, point BuzzFeed, who interviewed Megan Mapes. “One of the ways to prove their

Jeanne Fourneau