In Turkmenistan, an official conference to greet the new presidential poem

ByLily Adric

Dec 21, 2021

In his text, President Gourbangouly Berdymoukhammedov, in power since 2006 and the object of a true cult of personality, evokes the neutrality of the country, which has just joined the Organization of Turkish-speaking States.

Devote a solemn conference to the publication of a new poem by the president of the country? In Turkmenistan, it is possible. On December 15, at the State Cultural Center of the capital, Ashgabat, was held, “In the presence of representatives of the world of culture and art, the media and youth”, a forum titled “The principle of peace promoted by Arkadag [titre officiel du président, signifiant ‘protecteur de la nation’], a model for the rest of the world”. This on the occasion of the publication of “Dünyä dursun parahat!” (“Long live life in peace!”), A new poetry by Gourbangouly Berdymoukhammedov, reports, cheerfully, the official website of the government Tourkmenistan Segodnia.

At the helm of this post-Soviet Central Asian country since 2006, the president, a trained dentist, regularly improvises himself as a poet, writer, musician, singer, rapper, rider, athlete and expert in almost all possible disciplines. According to the government site, on this occasion,

all artists, poets and workers

Alda Engoian

By Lily Adric

