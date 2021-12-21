Presidential election in Chile: crushing victory for the left-wing candidate

Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old former student leader and candidate for the left-wing coalition, largely won the Chilean presidential election on Sunday, December 19, with nearly 56% of the vote, against the far-right candidate José Antonio Kast.

“I will be the president of all Chileans”, assured Gabriel Boric during the traditional meeting between the elected president and the outgoing president, shortly after the official proclamation of the results. “I want you and the Chilean people to know that I will do my best to rise to this formidable challenge”, he added, according to the site The Clinic.

Later that evening, during his first president-elect speech to tens of thousands of supporters, Boric underlined the magnitude of the task ahead. “It will be difficult, there is no doubt about it, but we will move forward, small but firm steps, learning from our own history”, did he declare, according to 24 hours.

The leader of the left-wing coalition, which ranges from communists to the moderate left, insisted that inequality undermined economic growth. “It is only with social cohesion, and by coming together, sharing a common objective, that we will be able to advance towards a true and sustained development, for all Chilean families”, he hammered, after an electoral campaign polarized like never before.

“Constructive collaboration”

With nearly 56% of the vote, against 44% for his opponent José Antonio Kast, Gabriel Boric denied the polls, which provided for a very close ballot. Carried by a participation exceeding 55% – the highest since the end of compulsory voting in 2012 – he is also the best elected president in Chilean history, and the youngest.

Kast, who had made no secret of his intention to take legal action in the event of a defeat, had to temper his ardor in the face of the crushing victory of his opponent, whom he congratulated a little over an hour after the close of business vote, remark Infobae. “I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and congratulated him on his great triumph”, he wrote on Twitter. “As of today, he is the elected president of Chile, and he deserves our respect and our constructive collaboration.. ”

For El Mostrador, “The key to triumph” de Boric resides in the Chilean provinces, “Because if it has consolidated its lead in the metropolitan region” (the capital, Santiago), it was also “Widely imposed” in regions like Antofagasta and Atacama, won in the first round by their opponents.

The winner of the election, the most to the left since Salvador Allende, “Imposed itself in the face of the neoliberal order and continuity proposed by its opponent”, with a program “Which promises to advance the welfare state”, abstract Semana.

Young generation

Boric’s victory was greeted by “Concerts of horns, flags and songs”, in Santiago and throughout the country, testifies BiobioChile. Thousands of people took to the streets, the vast majority of them young, to celebrate the new president, who will take office on March 11.

“Gabriel Boric opens the doors [du palais présidentiel] from La Moneda to a very young generation, forged by the social revolts of 2011 and 2019 ”, analyzes the American edition ofEl País. “And a nod to history: in March, Sebastián Piñera will cede power to those who mobilized against him during his first and second terms.. ”

Mr. Piñera, whose popularity has fluctuated between 15 and 20% in recent weeks, has warned his successor of the difficulties that lie ahead, report La Tercera. “Life is not easy, and to govern and very difficult, did he declare. That is why I wish Gabriel Boric and the new government wisdom, prudence, resilience, strength and moderation, values ​​that are as important as they are fundamental in leading our country.. ”