Covid-19: “The resounding lack of perspective” in Denmark

As a new round of anti-Covid restrictions have been in effect in Denmark since Sunday, December 19, fatalistic newspapers in the kingdom are calling on politicians to admit that the virus is here to stay and to offer more prospects to the population .

“Forget that. We can’t get by with the vaccine ”, headline the tabloid Ekstra Bladet, reflecting a certain resignation in the face of Covid-19. The rise of the Omicron variant is particularly felt in the Scandinavian kingdom. In total, 18,753 cases have been detected since its appearance in the country, according to the latest report, published on December 19 by the health authorities. That is to say an increase of 3,301 cases in twenty-four hours.

The rapid progress of the new variant prompted the Danish government to retighten the screw. Since Sunday, cinemas, museums, theaters, performance halls, swimming pools, zoos, etc., have been closed to the public for four weeks. Bars and restaurants now close their doors at 11 p.m., with the impossibility of serving alcoholic drinks during the last hour. Audience gauges have reappeared in shops and places of worship. “We will have to see fewer people during the Christmas holidays”, Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Friday December 17, quoted by the daily Berlingske.

Learning to live with the virus

“I understand that you are about to let go, launches the columnist ofEkstra Bladet, Poul Madsen

Antoine Jacob