In Argentina, the trauma of the 2001 crisis is still present

Just twenty years ago, Argentina was going through the greatest political, economic and social crisis in its history. The violent repression of the demonstrations of December 19 and 20, 2001 left 39 dead. A trauma whose echoes still resonate today.

“When President Fernando de la Rúa got on the helicopter to abandon the presidential palace after having resigned, at 7:50 pm this Thursday, December 20, 2001, the crowd demonstrating in the square, just in front, was certain of to be living a historic moment ”, recalls online media Nodal. This shocking image of a president fleeing through the air when central Buenos Aires had been the scene of riots for twenty-four hours, in a country where a state of siege had been declared, is one of those which crystallize the memory of what was the greatest political, economic and social crisis experienced by Argentina. As is the image of blood on the asphalt, on the stairs of Congress, that of the 39 people killed in two days, after the violent police repression. Not to mention the four presidents who have succeeded in eleven days to replace Fernando de la Rúa.

The causes

These days of explosion marked the end of an economic model launched in 1991 with convertibility (one peso equals one dollar), which forced Argentina to contract ever more debt to support it, and which left the country and a large part of its population bloodless. Poverty, unemployment, recession… Argentina in 2001 was out of breath.