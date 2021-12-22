Macron will not go to Mali: the underside of a last minute cancellation

He was due to go to Mali on December 20. Officially, Emmanuel Macron canceled this trip, diplomatically expected, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the African press puts forward other reasons, more political.

Emmanuel Macron was to meet for the first time, this December 20, Colonel Assimi Goïta, president of the transition in Mali. But the trip was eventually canceled, with the Élysée invoking “The conclusions of the health defense council”, note Maliweb. “But other sources evoke disagreements between Paris and Bamako on the format of the visit”, immediately adds the Malian information site.

The country finds, for its part, behind the health justifications, the real reasons for a withdrawal by noting that“We understand that the Covid-19 was invoked just to save diplomatic appearances, especially when we know that, for a few months, relations between Paris and Bamako have not been looking good”.

Mali says “niet”

Maliweb details the reasons for this unexpected cancellation of a trip, the announcement of which also surprised observers of Franco-Malian relations.

The very terms of the meeting weighed on the French decision. Emmanuel Macron “Wanted the current president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and some leaders of the G5 Sahel to participate in the Bamako meeting”, detailed Maliweb.

In addition, according to French wishes, the meeting with Colonel Assimi Goïta should have taken place in the VIP lounge at Bamako international airport, Emmanuel Macron subsequently continuing his visit to Barkhane’s troops in Goa. “A way for the French president not to appear alone and publicly alongside a recidivist putschist”, thinks he knows the Burkinabé daily The country.

But a Malian “niet” was opposed to these French conditions. And Maliweb specifies that the Malian transition authorities wanted the meeting between the two heads of state to take place at the Koulouba palace, the official seat of the Malian presidency. In addition, the presence of other leaders from the West African sub-region was not desired.

In addition to these protocol questions, a