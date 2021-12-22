Nearly 400 dead in the Philippines after the passage of the supertyphon Odette

At the end of the day, this Monday, December 20, the Philippine authorities announced a widely revised upward toll: 375 dead and 56 missing. In the center of the archipelago, after the passage of the supertyphon Odette (or Rai), the homeless number in the thousands.

In the photo that the Philippine Daily Inquirer published on Monday, December 20, residents of the tourist island of Bohol, in the central Philippines, “search the piles of debris to recover anything that could be used to rebuild their house destroyed by Typhoon Odette ”. Bohol is part of the Visayan archipelago, where, the headline of the Manila newspaper shortly before going to press, “There are more than 100 dead”.

At the end of the day on Monday, the authorities reported a much heavier toll, with, nationwide, 375 dead, 56 missing and some 500 injured. Nearly half a million people had been displaced in anticipation of the passage of the supertyphon, recount L’Inquirer on its website. “And thousands who escaped the exceptional winds and the monster floods find themselves without a roof, without food and without drinking water”, worries the newspaper, which has collected the testimony of people queuing for hours to fill a jerry can.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who visited some disaster areas on December 18, pledged an envelope of 2 billion pesos (36 million euros) “To help the provinces hit by the typhoon”.

This typhoon, with winds of 195 km / h, recalled Haiyan, which had swept over the archipelago in 2013, killing some 7,300 or missing. Usually, the typhoon season – around 20 hits the Philippines each year – runs between July and October. Odette is therefore particularly late. And scientists keep saying typhoons are gaining strength as a result of global warming.