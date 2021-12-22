The “hot issues” of the new Bulgarian government

After several months of uncertainty, Bulgaria has since December 13 a new government headed by the charismatic and pro-European Kiril Petkov. But the latter is expected at the turn on several issues as urgent as they are thorny.

Traditionally, since the fall of the communist regime, “One hundred days” to new ministers to familiarize themselves with their files and show what they were capable of, recalls the economic weekly Kapital, close to liberal circles in Sofia. Corn “The new masters of Bulgaria did not even have a hundred hours of respite. The day they took office, hot files were waiting for them on their desks ”. Immediately appointed, the long-awaited new Bulgarian government faces many challenges – even crises that need to be addressed urgently.

On December 13, the new Bulgarian Parliament resulting from the legislative elections of November 14 approved by a large majority the composition of the future government and, in the process, appointed Kiril Petkov as its head. The latter, in tandem with another former Harvard student, Assen Vassilev, had achieved a double “feat” : winning the last legislative ballot with an ad hoc movement, entitled “We are pursuing change”, and succeeded in convincing all the opponents of former Prime Minister Boïko Borissov to ally themselves with him.

“An unprecedented political montage”

The coalition thus formed includes the former “Harvardians”, as everyone in Bulgaria calls them, the socialists (ex-communists), the right-wing democratic Bulgaria party, but also the improbable political project Such a people exist, from the ex-star of the small screen Slavi Trifonov. The result is a motley government with ministers often opposed on major subjects such as nuclear, relations with Russia, management of the health crisis or the thorny issue of North Macedonia, of which Sofia blocks European membership. because of a dark historical dispute.

“This is an unprecedented political assembly, extremely complex, for which it is difficult to foresee the modus operandi”, was analyzing the Bulgarian radio site Deutsche Welle.

To this is added a last unknown: the cohabitation of this coalition government with President Roumen Radev, recently re-elected for a second term.

Alexandre levy