Tortured to death: BBC reveals mass killings in Burma

The Burmese army, or Tatmadaw, has been in power since the coup d’état of February 2021. In July, it brought together men from an area where it faced strong resistance and, as if to make an example, she tortured and executed at least 40 civilians, reveals the BBC.

At the start of his seven-minute video posted on Monday, December 20, the BBC warns that it contains “Shocking images”. And for good reason. Journalists collected images of mutilated bodies, “Almost unrecognizable”, and corpses hastily buried. Images from July and all of which were filmed using cell phones in Kani, central Burma. A region considered as a “bastion” opposition, notes the British channel.

At the end of her investigation, during which she compared the account of eleven witnesses with these images collected by theNGO Myanmar Witness, based in the UK, the BBC reports that at least 40 men were executed, most often after being tortured for hours. “Eyewitnesses and survivors said that the soldiers, some 17 years old or less, gathered the villagers together before separating the men and killing them”, write it BBC.

In the village of Yin, “14 men were tortured or beaten to death before their bodies were thrown into a forest ravine”. “We begged them”, tells a woman to the British media.

They didn’t care. They asked the women: ‘Are your husbands among them? If so, say your last prayers. ‘”

The army does not deny

The BBC believes that these executions constituted “Collective punishment after attacks against the army in the region by civilian militias demanding the return of democracy”. After the coup d’état of 1er February which overthrew the elected government of Aung Sang Suu Kyi, the junta in power bloodily suppressed the peaceful protest.

Some then decided to take up arms. “In the months leading up to these killings, fighting between the army and local branches of the People’s Defense Forces – the name under which the civilian militias have been grouped – intensified in this region.”

The BBC submitted the findings of his investigation to Army spokesman General Zaw Min Tun. The latter did not deny the facts. “It can happen, he comments in the video. When they treat us as enemies and shoot us, we have the right to defend ourselves. ”

The United Nations has opened an investigation into human rights violations and abuses committed by the army in the wake of the coup. The generals at the head of the country could be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. At least 1,300 people have been killed in the protests and hundreds more have been jailed.