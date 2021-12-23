In Poland, hyperrealistic dolls to overcome perinatal bereavement

What if fake babies could help new mothers grieve after miscarriage, abortion, or the loss of a child? In any case, this is what some specialists think. BBC Mundo reported in Poland, a country with one of the lowest fertility rates in the world.

Appeared in the 1990s, “reborn” dolls allow some women to do real therapeutic work after the loss of a child, a miscarriage or an abortion. In Poland, an artist, Barbara Smolinska created her company, Reborn Sugar Babies, which makes hyperrealistic dolls. The report of BBC Mundo News explains the benefits of these dolls.

Indeed, these infants, who look like real infants, provide help, especially in the process of perinatal bereavement. For Elzbieta Sobolewska, psychologist, “These dolls can be a good way to overcome the trauma but on one condition: that they do not replace reality”.

Overcome the drama

Three years ago, shortly before her marriage, Olga experienced a tragedy, she confided in BBC Mundo. The young woman suffered a miscarriage after six weeks of pregnancy. Shocked and devastated by the news, she saw a psychologist and a psychiatrist. In order to overcome the tragedy, they prescribed him medication, which did not help.

That’s when we told her about “reborn” dolls, she confides:

She painfully resembled a newborn baby. I was looking at a doll but in my mind it was the unborn baby. She aroused a lot of emotions in me, not always positive. I had established a whole routine, I took care of it every day as if it was a real baby. But after a while, suddenly I stopped doing it. I felt I didn’t need it anymore. So I decided to sell it to help someone else. ”

These more than realistic dolls are sold today between 50,000 and 22,000 dollars. On the Internet, videos featuring them are breaking records for the number of views. And as Barbara Smolinska confides, the people who buy them do so for different reasons, sometimes very different from the one mentioned above, the artist explains: “There are collectors, emergency medical services, midwifery schools.”