In Spain, a union for streamers

The Spanish Trade Union Confederation CGU wants to create a union for streamers nationwide. Faced with large digital platforms, the rules and working conditions around this new profession remain imprecise, analyzes the Spanish press.

The rise of streaming platforms has popularized the “professions” of influencers, streamers and other YouTubers. And, while these activities develop, their status vis-à-vis labor law remains to be defined. This is why, in Spain, the trade union confederation CGU wants to create a union for these new professions.

The organization, historically close to the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), launched at the end of November the “Red de Creadores de Contenido” (“Network of content creators”) in order to demand “Decent working conditions” for digital workers facing platforms like YouTube, Twitch or TikTok, indicates the conservative site El Español.

Among the main demands, this new union wants to change the algorithms “Arbitrary” platforms so that streamers’ videos have more visibility. The aim will be to prevent these workers – who are far from being all millionaires – from being subjected to the ever more infernal pace of content production.

The Red de Creadores de Contenido also wants this new profession to acquire a status vis-à-vis the state analogous to the Spanish equivalent of that of intermittent performing. Finally, he wants to grant the possibility for theCGU to negotiate more advantageous conditions in the contracts concluded between the streamers and the giants of Silicon Valley, details El Español.

“An occupation without any rights”

“The class struggle reaches the big digital platforms”, title El Periódico de Catalunya, classified center left. For the Barcelona daily, it is essential to create a framework around the profession of streamer:

In recent years, up to 50 million people around the world have used these spaces to share all kinds of content and mobilize a community of followers. Streaming has become a profession, but on platforms it’s an occupation without any rights. ”

The Catalan newspaper reports that it is still the platforms that decide “How much they can charge for each content and under what conditions, without their employees being able to negotiate the rates or even knowing exactly why they are earning what they are earning”.

With its union of streamers, theCGU is inspired by a German example. In 2018, YouTuber Jörg Sprave – who became famous thanks to his slingshot videos – created The Youtubers Union. The collective of some 20,000 members had joined forces with the powerful union of German metalworkers, IG Metall, to assert the rights of content creators on YouTube.