In the Alps, Italian and French volunteers come to the aid of migrants

Clothing, food, accommodation and car trips are offered to migrants by inhabitants of the villages of the Alps relates the Daily Telegraph, which describes the network of solidarity that has been woven along the border.

The migratory route that crosses the Alps receives less media coverage than that of the Mediterranean, where tragedies are recurrent. And if these mountains are not as deadly as the waters separating Europe and North Africa, they remain a real ordeal for migrants. the Daily Telegraph devote an article to the solidarity movement that has emerged among the inhabitants of the region: “Hundreds of volunteers in the Alps are helping migrants cross the border between Italy and France, dangerous terrain subject to freezing temperatures.”

The first crossings were recorded in 2016. While data is lacking, it is estimated that several hundred people attempt to cross the border illegally each month. The last time a lifeless body was found was in February 2019. It was a Togolese man who died of hypothermia. “We have sub-zero temperatures, snow, fog… It’s already difficult for young men, you can imagine what it is for women, children and the elderly”, loose Beatrice Pasquale, member of theNGO Italian Doctors for Human Rights.

Volunteers therefore decided to clear the snow from the paths and wait for the arrival of migrants at night while paying attention to the patrols of the border police. When they meet them, they provide them with suitable clothes, something to eat, and manage to drive them to the other side.

“They arrive here with a pair of sneakers and a polo shirt”, bemoans Beatrice Pasquale. Living in one of the last Italian cities where migrants stop over before starting the crossing, she estimates the number of crossing attempts at more than five hundred for the first two weeks of November. “Without them, we would have frozen to death”, confesses a 23-year-old Moroccan migrant interviewed by the British daily.

A snub to populists

“The mutual aid network that has formed on both sides of the border stems from ancient traditions of solidarity in the region, and provides shelter, meals, clothing and medicine”, continues the title, describing a humanist approach.