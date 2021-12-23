Joe Manchin, the American senator who “betrays” the Democrats

The opposition of this elected centrist threatens the heart of Joe Biden’s presidential project: his plan for social protection and the environment. If the American left is indignant about it, the Republicans congratulate Senator Manchin and even call on him to join them.

“I tried everything that was humanly possible. I can not.” By declaring loudly on Sunday, December 19, on conservative Fox News, that he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has robbed his Democratic allies.

The White House spokeswoman regretted “A sudden and inexplicable turnaround”. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, has indicated that a vote will still take place at the start of the year on the bill “So that each member of this assembly has the opportunity to make his position known within the confines of the Senate and not just on television”, report USA Today.

The text cannot, however, be approved without the voice of Joe Manchin: the Democrats having only 50 elected to the Senate (which can be joined by Vice-President Kamala Harris), against 50 Republicans, any defection is fatal. “The Build Back Better bill has always been held hostage to the de facto veto power that Joe Manchin has”, recalls a columnist from New Yorker.

Treason

The senator, one of the only elected officials to block the bill with Kyrsten Sinema, had already obtained that its cost be reduced, from 3.5 trillion dollars (over ten years) to approximately 2000 billion. He says, however, that the Democrats have not responded to his concerns about the financing of the programs that this text brings together, which he believes risks fueling the budget deficit and inflation. “They continue to hide the true cost of what is targeted by this law”, he accused. He also fears that the measures to accelerate the energy transition will jeopardize the “Reliability of the electricity network”.

“Joe Manchin betrays West Virginia”, a relatively poor state where many people could benefit from the social programs of the “Build Back Better” plan, accuses the left-wing magazine The New Republic :