Not yet launched, the metaverse already lists its first cases of sexual harassment

The virtual environment dreamed of by Mark Zuckerberg is only in its testing phase, but sexist abuses already seem to be germinating. Female testers reported inappropriate behavior from their male counterparts.

Thought of as the future of online life, is the Meta company (ex-Facebook) metaverse already in turmoil? On December 9, the augmented reality space opened its beta version of Horizon Worlds to users over the age of 18 in the United States and Canada, by invitation only, for the final stages of testing. But users have reported disturbing and sometimes inappropriate behavior.

Internet users’ avatars interact in this large virtual space with a certain freedom, allowing them to attend meditation classes or to interact with unknown people. “In early December, on the Facebook group dedicated to Horizon Worlds, a beta tester testified about the touching her avatar had suffered from a stranger”, writes the american site The verge, relaying the words of the person concerned:

To endure sexual harassment on the traditional Internet is already not funny, but when one is in virtual reality, there is something which further increases the violence of the thing. […] Not only yesterday I suffered inappropriate gestures, but since the author was supported in his behavior by other people, I felt very isolated in the Plaza [sorte de carrefour et de lieu de rassemblement dans le métavers]. ”

Crowd of avatars of men

An editorial writer from Bloomberg also shared his feeling after two weeks of using the platform, titling his article: “On the difficulty of being a woman in the metaverse”. If she does not forget to mention the playful aspect of this virtual world – with concerts, religious services and speed dating -, she especially mentions embarrassing behavior: barely arrived on Horizon, a crowd of avatars of men s ‘is formed around it. The latter made ambiguous signs with their hands (thumbs up) and took pictures of his digital alter ego.

On the side of Meta, we deplore “Regrettable” incidents while explaining that the company is working on training its “Security specialists” to identify and address these inappropriate behaviors. “Zuckerberg has faced many difficulties on social media, including prohibiting access to children and fighting bullying, and he risks finding the same problems in the metaverse”, concludes the journalist from Bloomberg.