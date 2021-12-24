Dutch prosecution calls for life imprisonment for suspects in MH17 case

According to the Dutch public prosecutor, the four men, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are responsible for the destruction of a Malaysia Airlines airliner from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The aircraft was shot down on July 17, 2014 while crossing the skies of eastern Ukraine in the grip of a separatist conflict, killing its 298 occupants, including 193 Dutch nationals.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office demands life imprisonment for all suspects in the slaughter of MH17”, indicates in the Netherlands public television OUR. “The suspects used devastating, planned and indiscriminate violence”, prosecutors said on Wednesday at Schiphol court, not far from the airport from which the MH17, reports the editorial staff.

“The passengers were taken from life in a brutal way. The lives of thousands of relatives of the victims are forever marked or even destroyed ”, they continued.

“War is not a white card”

“The suspects then occupied key positions within rebel groups [séparatistes prorusses] who were fighting in eastern Ukraine, the place where the plane crashed ”, remind the OUR.

“War is not a carte blanche for violence”, said a prosecutor, relaying public television. “The suspects were ordinary citizens who did not have the right to commit violence in any form”, he added.

Since March 2020, four suspects, three Russian nationals and one Ukrainian, officers and paramilitaries, have been tried in absentia in the Netherlands. They are accused of playing a role in the firing of a Russian-made Buk missile, which, according to an international investigation, was responsible for the downing of the plane.

The prosecutor “Speaks of a ‘closely working group of criminals’ and which aimed to shoot down a plane ”, written on his side RTL Nieuws. According to the prosecution, “The fact that they did not press the button themselves is legally irrelevant.”

Decision expected for 2022

“It is not clear exactly why the MH17 was shot”, add RTL Nieuws. “The most likely scenario is that the pro-Russian separatists did not realize that this was a civilian theft.”

The suspects are probably in Russia, which does not extradite them. Only one of them, [Oleg] Poulatov, was represented by lawyers during the trial. They will be heard in March. ”

“A decision is not expected before the second half of 2022”, specifies private television.