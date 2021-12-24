How far will Russia’s demands on NATO go?

Moscow recently offered Washington to discuss news “Security guarantees”. For the media in Kiev, it is simply a new Yalta, which Ukraine may soon pay the price.

On Friday, December 17, the Russian Federation formalized its draft treaty with NATO and the United States regarding its “Security guarantees”. The occasion for the Ukrainian version of Radio Svoboda to come back in more detail to what she describes as the “Russian demands”.

Among other things, the project calls for NATO to commit to “Make any future enlargement of the Alliance impossible, among others to Ukraine and other countries ”, at “Not to deploy additional forces and armaments on the territory of all other European countries outside of what was already in place on May 27, 1997 [date de signature de l’Acte fondateur sur les relations entre l’Otan et la Russie]”, to give up “Any military activity on the territory of Ukraine as well as in other countries of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia”.

Russia also calls for a ban on “Deployment of medium and short-range missiles in the region, from where they could destroy targets in the territory of other treaty members”, and finally that “The parties to the treaty do not carry out military maneuvers and other military activities above brigade level in border areas”.

Do everything to make discussions impossible

From the point of view ofUkrainska Pravda, it is indeed a Russian ultimatum to NATO. But this one has no way out, believes the online daily, which tries to analyze “Why the Kremlin makes any compromise impossible”. He recalls that Russia claims to initiate this process to avoid a military confrontation, aware that a direct military face-to-face with the United States “Is capable of leading to the use of nuclear weapons”. “This is how blackmail is found masked under a project of apparent good will”, comments on the title, adding: