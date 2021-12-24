In Afghanistan, the specter of universal poverty

Up to 97% of the population will live below the poverty line in 2022 if no international aid plan is put in place. Calls for emergency humanitarian support are increasing, including in the United States.

The Afghan economy is in “free fall” and, in the absence of decisive and immediate measures, Afghanistan risks sinking next year into universal poverty, affecting 97% of the population, reports the pan-Arab media Al jazeera, citing former US officials in Afghanistan as well as UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

From now on, “More than 23 million people are facing a situation of hunger”, indicates the media, citing according to the UN official – who spoke Sunday, December 19 at a meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation last August -, while international aid has waned since the Taliban seizure of power last August, with billions of dollars in aid and assets frozen by the international community.

The price of wheat is rising

On Monday, hundreds of Afghans demonstrated outside the American embassy to demand the release of funds from the Afghan state frozen by Washington.

In addition to a banking sector almost at a standstill, the national currency continues to collapse, causing high inflation – the prices of wheat and fuels having increased by 40% – “While 70% of teachers work without salaries and millions of students are out of school”, added Mr Griffiths, quoted by Al jazeera.

“The consequences of inaction […] are clear: Afghanistan will collapse […] and the region, and indeed the world, will see the destabilization intensify ”, he warned again.

Muslim countries to the rescue

In view of the urgency of the situation, the OIC has pledged to set up a special humanitarian fund for Afghanistan, with the Islamic Bank to oversee efforts to allocate aid from here.