Indonesia launches construction of “world’s largest green industrial zone”

On the island of Borneo, site of the country’s future new capital, the Indonesian government has just launched the construction of a giant industrial park. This ambitious project aims for the archipelago to stop exporting its raw materials and transform them into “green” products with high added value.

“We will start the transformation of the Indonesian economy”, declared President Joko Widodo, known as “Jokowi”, as he visited, on Tuesday December 21, 2021, the 30,000 hectares of Indonesia’s first so-called “green” industrial park, in Tanah Kuning, in the north of the island from Borneo.

the Jakarta Post report that this gigantic industrial complex aims to integrate the country into the global supply chain of green products:

The industrial park will be powered by hydroelectric and solar power plants and will house factories of high-tech and precision products, such as semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, industrial silicon and ‘green aluminum’, produced using low-emission processes. ”

This project has been at a standstill since 2015, as industrial investors waited for the hydropower plant to be built, and those in the plant waited to be sure that there would be users.

“It was going in circles and nothing was progressing”, summed up to Koran Tempo the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan.

Now there is no more time to waste. Jokowi wants the construction of the industrial park to be completed in 2024, just before the end of his second and final presidential term, and at the same time as the transfer of the capital, also to Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo. The amount of investments is estimated at 132 billion dollars, or 117 billion euros.

According to Koran Tempo, the land is owned by Boy Thohir, also owner of Pat Adaro Energy, the country’s second largest coal producer. This industrialist will be joined by ten foreign companies.

“This is an excellent collaboration between investors from Indonesia, China and the United Arab Emirates. We hope that it will become the largest green industrial zone in the world ”, President Jokowi said on a daily basis.