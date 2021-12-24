Saudi Arabia wants to invest in aquaculture

As part of its policy of economic diversification and transition to a post-oil economy, Saudi Arabia wants to multiply its aquaculture production by five by 2030, reports Arab News.

In order to diversify its sources of income and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons as part of its strategic plan “Vision 2030”, the Saudi government has set itself the objective of multiplying by five the returns of the aquaculture sector by 2030, reports the pan-Arab site Arab News.

The project, piloted by several private companies, including Neom, The Red Sea Development Company and Naqua, aims to increase aquaculture production to 600,000 tonnes per year, according to Deputy Agriculture Minister Ahmed Aleyada, against more than 100 000 tons in 2020, and only 30,000 tons in 2015, indicates the media.

“Our goal will be to try to breed local species to help regenerate the ecosystem and provide seafood native to the Red Sea to our customers”, says the Saudi official quoted by Arab News.

The expansion projects will be carried out by the Kingdom’s largest market player, the National Aquaculture Group, also known as Naqua – and which has an 80% market share – as well as the private company Tabuk Fish and other Saudi or foreign companies.

Tabuk Fish has already signed an agreement with Neom in April 2021 to build the largest fish farm in the Middle East and North Africa, the media outlet said.

Creation of 200,000 jobs

The increase in aquaculture activity in this oil-producing country is the result of the National Fisheries Development Program launched by Saudi Arabia in 2015, as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy aimed at promoting the transition to a post-petroleum economy. through investment in various sectors with high growth potential and job creators.

The aquaculture production development project also aims to create around 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the fishing sector by 2030, according to Arab News.

Aquaculture is today one of the global sectors with the highest growth rate and accounts for over 50% of the global seafood supply.