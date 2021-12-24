What is behind the suicides of thousands of Indian housewives

A housewife commits suicide every twenty-five minutes in India. Domestic violence is believed to be one of the main reasons.

The figures are alarming: “22,372 housewives [indiennes] committed suicide last year ”, do we learn on the site of the BBC. This equates to 61 suicides a day, or one every twenty-five minutes, according to official figures from the Interior Ministry.

“Housewives accounted for 14.6% of the total of 153,052 suicides recorded in India in 2020, and more than 50% of the total number of women who died”, continues the BBC.

Unfortunately, the 2020 figures are no exception. Since the Home Office began compiling data on suicide by occupation in 1997, more than 20,000 housewives have committed suicide each year.

Domestic violence

“Endemic domestic violence is believed to be one of the main reasons, […] as well as the daily chores which can make marriages oppressive and homes suffocating ”, advance the British site.