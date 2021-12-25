Advent Calendar, day 23: “Kwanzaa”, celebration of the black community

In Other people’s words, our podcast on foreign languages, we are offering a sound Advent calendar until December 24. To those who have already had enough of the Christmas frenzy, we now suggest talking about another celebration that is fast approaching: “Kwanzaa”.

The more Christmas approaches, the more the preparations occupy the spirits. To change your mind a little in this final straight line, we invite you in today’s episode to talk about a slightly different holiday, which will be celebrated from December 26 to 1er January: “Kwanzaa”, a – very political – celebration of the black American community, its unity and its development.

