Morocco and the Jews, an “unparalleled” relationship in the Arab world

In December 2020, Israel and Morocco re-established their diplomatic relations. The Arab Weekly then questioned the future role of the Moroccan Jewish community, strongly present in Israel, in the peace process in the Middle East.

From Tehran to Casablanca via Muscat, Baghdad, Algiers and other cities of the Middle East and North Africa, Jewish communities across this part of the world, the historical cradle of Judaism, have evolved with the times. evolution of relations between their countries and the Hebrew State, migratory flows, independence movements or even internal conflicts and peace agreements. International mail returns to this eventful history of the “Jews of the East” in a series in eight episodes, here is the fifth.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita only stated a historical reality when he told the Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot [en décembre 2020], after the announcement of the normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel, which the Jewish community held “An important place in the history of Morocco […] and in the history of the Arab world ”. “King Mohammed VI and his predecessors, including King Hassan II, have always respected and protected the Jews of Morocco, he continued. The relationship between Morocco and the Jews is special and unparalleled in other Arab countries. ”

“The feet in Israel and the heart in Morocco”

Bourita’s words are corroborated by the Israeli rabbi of Moroccan origin Shlomo Miara in a history book entitled “Kings of virtue and leniency” [non traduit en français], where he describes how Morocco has treated the Jewish community over the centuries. Miara cites examples of cohabitation between Muslims and Jews which he believes are not simply the result of the laws in force in Morocco, but rather of an internal decision stemming from the very identity of the country, which has embraced its Jewish community three thousand years ago [Lire l’encadré ci-dessous].

Miara writes that, like all other Jews in the Maghreb, Moroccan Jews have “Feet in Israel and heart in Morocco”.

[Après l’annonce], King Mohammed VI nevertheless insisted on the fact that his country’s position on the Palestinian question has never changed and that Morocco has always supported and still supports a solution based on two States living side by side in peace and security. For many observers, the normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel could pave the way for peace because of the symbolic importance of Rabat for Jewish Israelis of Moroccan origin who occupy important decision-making positions in matters of policy, strategy and security.

The King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, also announced in December 2020 the launch of direct air links between Morocco and Israel. Shortly before, the United States had let it be known that Morocco and Israel had reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations, which had made Morocco the fourth Arab country in a matter of months to leave the country behind.

Habib Lassoued