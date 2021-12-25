Omicron: the number of contaminations down sharply in South Africa

The significant drop in the number of infections with the Omicron variant in recent days in South Africa, where it was first described at the end of November, is giving rise to “a glimmer of hope” in the scientific community, even if caution remains in order.

“The surge of Omicron cases in South Africa seems to be running out as fast as it swelled”, enthuses him Washington post.

South Africa’s leading infectious disease specialist, Salim Abdool Karim, said on Wednesday that “The epidemic peak of new cases of Omicron was quickly exceeded in South Africa” and that he expected “Almost all countries are on the same path”.

South Africa was the first to see Omicron break out, and “The rest of the world is carefully watching its development in the country, to know what to expect”, remark AP.

Marta Nunes, researcher in the Department of Vaccines and Infectious Disease Analysis at the South African University of the Witwatersrand, confirms to the news agency that the wave of contamination at Omicron has been “short”, and ensures that“It is not rare, in epidemiology, to witness a very strong increase, like that observed in November, followed by a sudden decrease”.

Daily decline

In the province of Gauteng, the epicenter of the pandemic in South Africa, where Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria are located, there were still 16,000 infections on December 12, before witnessing a continuous daily decline. As of Tuesday, December 21, the province deplored only 3,300 new cases.

In another encouraging sign, a study released Wednesday by the South African National Institute of Communicable Diseases – yet to be peer reviewed – appears to confirm earlier data that Omicron results in fewer hospitalizations and serious side effects than other variants of the coronavirus.

When the daily number of Covid-19 cases “Sharply increased, from mid-November, the severity of symptoms and hospitalizations did not follow the same curve”, highlighted Africanews.

According to the study, “People infected with Omicron in South Africa between the 1er October and November 30 were 80% less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with another variant ”, detailed Al jazeera.

Caution

As for the probability of developing a severe form of Covid, it would be 70% lower for Omicron patients, compared to people infected with the Delta variant and hospitalized between April and November.

Results in agreement with two other studies published Wednesday, on smaller samples, in Scotland and England.

Despite these “Glimmers of hope”, the scientific community calls for caution, highlighted The Guardian. “It is not known exactly why the observed cases are less serious, and the situation in South Africa – where the population is very young – may not be transposable to other countries affected by Omicron”, writes the British daily.

Professor Karim also recalls, in the Washington post, than “More than 70% of South Africans have already been infected with a previous variant, probably leading to a more robust immune response in a large part of the population”.