Russia is going mad, so is the planet

The world seems more and more crazy, in the true sense of the word, notes, not without irony, this columnist on the Russian site Gazeta.ru. Faced with the growing difficulties of everyday life, the cases of mental disorders are increasing in Russia and in the world. Is it the lack of stability, the fear of the future?

Take, for example in Moscow, a guy walks into an administration building and shoots, killing several people. He might have been asked to put on a mask and he didn’t want to, in the name of Big Pharma’s global conspiracy, who knows, that’s not the problem. Whatever the pretext, he still came armed. The point is that this man turned out to be, as they say in such a case, to be a “nerd”. And people like him roam the streets freely. And do not treat themselves. What to do ? Catch them and send them to the HP?

The easy way out would be to lay the blame on this damn savage capitalism which brought down the formidable Soviet psychiatry; in his time, mad people did not walk in the street (supposedly, because each locality had its village idiot, collateral victim of alcoholism and the mistakes of midwives), and above all nobody questioned , neither in words nor in deeds, socialist reality. Then came the time of the reformers, who optimized everything and released the madmen into the streets.

It was only with the end of the Soviet model of care, where the slightest consultation with a psychiatrist implied a follow-up in a care establishment, with all the legal consequences that one imagines, that Russian psychiatric medicine became small. gradually civilized. It is still far from ideal and suffers from a set of popular beliefs: I will be locked up for life, I will no longer be able to obtain bank credit, no one will want to employ me, I will lose custody of my children. , etc. But people are less worried about being disenfranchised when they go to see a shrink. Without going to a professional at the slightest psychosis. As for psychoanalysis, like what we see in Hollywood films about complex family relationships, this is not at all common in Russia.

In my opinion, the real responsible is Peter the Great, because he abolished the secrecy of confession. With us, as everyone knows, there is no better psychoanalyst than a faithful drinking companion, knowing how to listen in silence. Or the best friend, as long as she is not venal or a viper’s tongue.

Georgi Bovt