The year 2021 marks the astonishing comeback of Crocs shoes

Sometimes referred to as the “ugliest shoe in the world”, the Crocs model seems to be one of the success stories of 2021, with record sales. A consequence of confinements, celebrity advertising and a wave of nostalgia, explains Vice.

The journalist of Vice shares a delightful childhood memory: the purchase by his mother of his first pair of Crocs, during a trip to Spain. Even if the author admits, a little ashamed, that they were in fact imitations, these sandals were the most beautiful effect. “They were perfect for two blissful weeks spent in the sun, enjoying blue ice cream stuffed with E additives, chowing down on chicken nuggets and chasing the girls I liked around the pool with my squirt gun. Super Soaker. ”

At the time, however, plastic shoes were not to everyone’s taste. In 2006, the Washington post was sorry for their spread, similar to that of “Harmful vermin”. Others simply called them “Ugliest shoes in the world”. Despite these skin reactions, the Crocs seem to be enjoying an amazing comeback. Internet searches about them have exploded, as have the brand’s sales: + 93% over one year in June 2021, for cumulative sales estimated at 641 million dollars.

Practical and comfortable

This state of affairs would be above all a consequence of the pandemic: with confinements and teleworking, comfort wins over aesthetics. “Crocs are shoes that you can put on when you jump out of bed, go to the kettle with them, then go out shopping, without having to change them”, believes an aficionado interviewed by the media