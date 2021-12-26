Between revisionism and blackmail, Putin’s end-of-year speech despairs Kiev

On December 23, during his annual press conference, the President of the Russian Federation made remarks about his neighbor to the south that hardly arouse optimism in the Ukrainian media.

On Thursday, December 23, Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference. If certain Western sources wanted to see in his long speech signs of appeasement, their opinion is far from being shared by the journalists of Ukraine.

Indeed, the Russian president may have said, as recalled on his website the weekly Fakty, he wishes “Develop good neighborly relations with Ukraine”, he couldn’t help but add: “How do we build relationships with leaders [ukrainiens] current? Considering what they are doing, it is almost impossible, but we are ready to work with the forces that want to build good relations with Russia. ”

He also did not hesitate to accuse the Kiev power of persecuting the forces in question, by means of“Extrajudicial executions, sanctions”. He also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “Instead of responding to people’s demand for peace”, was “Like the previous leaders [du pays] fallen under the influence of radical elements ”.

An “old phobia of Ukraine”

Regarding Ukraine itself, Vladimir Putin questioned not only the sovereignty of the country, but also its history, ensuring for example: “We have forgotten who created Ukraine: Lenin, Vladimir Ilich, when he created the Soviet Union.”

Putin’s speech only confirms that 2021 will have been “A year of international and national challenges”, comments the daily columnist Den Ivan Kapsamoun. According to him, the first of all these challenges remains “The unprecedented blackmail exercised by Russia against Western countries with the help of its army and corruption. She tries to impose her agenda on the world by invoking red lines. And, at the heart of its neo-imperial construction, there is still its old phobia of Ukraine. ” Kapsamoun specifies:

The general line of the Kremlin today is focused on the absolute conquest or vassalization of Ukraine, and the Putin regime seeks to force the West to sit at the negotiating table for a new partition of the world. “

The ultimatum on the