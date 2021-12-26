Death of Daunte Wright in Minneapolis: former policewoman Kim Potter convicted

Found guilty of manslaughter, ex-policewoman Kim Potter faces up to twenty-five years in prison for the murder of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American near Minneapolis, shortly before the trial of the murder of George Floyd. The final decision will be given next February.

Former policewoman Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter causing the death of young African-American Daunte Wright, 20, last April near Minneapolis, as reported USA Today this December 23.

At a press conference, Daunte Wright’s mother Katie Bryant said: “We thank everyone who supported us during this long battle for justice.” The lawyers of the young deceased’s family had requested the “The strictest and fairest sentence possible” for Kim Potter. They also had “Called the Brooklyn Center Police”, the city in the suburbs of Minneapolis where the events took place, in “Identify the systemic dysfunctions that contributed to the homicide of Daunte”.

Mike Brandt, lawyer for the Municipality of Minneapolis, said he was surprised by the jury’s decision:

I really felt that the notion of ‘irresponsible conduct’ had weighed heavily and, from what I saw, I am not convinced that his actions could be characterized as irresponsible. The qualification of serious misconduct seemed more relevant, but I am still surprised. ”

Minneapolis, epicenter of anger

The death of Daunte Wright, while trying to escape following a traffic stop, had rekindled grief in the African-American community of Minneapolis and its suburbs. It intervened in a context of strong tensions between anti-racist demonstrators and the police, a few days before the opening of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer finally found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, who is serving a sentence of twenty-two and a half years in prison.

As for Kim Potter, the final decision will be made in February. Until then, the former policewoman will remain in prison.