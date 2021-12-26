In Bethlehem, emptied of its pilgrims and tourists, a very “sweet night” of Christmas is coming

Before the new epidemic outbreak, residents of the city of Bethlehem were preparing to welcome many pilgrims for this Christmas season. Now the Church of the Nativity, hotels and shops are empty, reports Ha’Aretz.

For the second year in a row, the pandemic will have dealt a devastating blow to Christmas celebrations in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, considered by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, reports the Israeli daily Ha’Aretz.

The hopes of a new auspicious season were however high, recalls the media. Indeed, the 1er November, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Israel opened its borders to tourists, provided they were vaccinated or recovered.

Omicron variant

But just three weeks later, with the discovery of the new Omicron variant in South Africa, the restrictions were reimposed.

The Bethlehem Hotel, located in the heart of the old town, opened its doors twenty-five years ago. With 220 rooms, it is one of the largest in the city. In 2019, the establishment was full every evening; now only half a dozen rooms are occupied, says Ha’Aretz.

“We have always been afraid of the political situation in the region, not of the health situation”, says its owner, Elias Arja, quoted by the daily.

The health situation turned out to be a much more serious problem [que le conflit israélo-palestinien]because it continues without seeing the end. On the other hand, with conflict you have waves of violence, but they usually don’t last. ”

Pray for a return to normal

Located in the West Bank, about 10 kilometers south of Jerusalem, Bethlehem falls largely under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

But, since the West Bank does not have its own airport, foreign tourists to the biblical city must enter through Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport, says. Ha’Aretz.

Fadi Zugabi, 39, worked as a tour guide and welcome host for groups of Christian pilgrims arriving in Bethlehem. “All I can say is that it will be a very balmy night this Christmas”, ironically this father of two children, quoted by the newspaper, in allusion to the famous Christmas carol Sweet night (Silent Night in English). “I can only hope that my prayers will be answered and that life will return to normal”, he adds.