In Brazilian schools and universities, a witch hunt against teachers

For having discussed topics related to the pandemic, politics, rights Lgbt and questions of gender and sexuality, teachers are accused of wanting to indoctrinate their students and some are questioned by the police. An approach that seems to approve the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

At the end of 2020, a teacher from a very chic private international high school in São Paulo received a call from her director. This makes her listen to audio messages, in which the teacher hears her own voice. She then discovers that she was recorded without her knowledge during a class during which she had been questioned by a student on the politicization of the vaccination against the Covid-19 and the slowness of the Brazilian president of the extreme right, Jair Bolsonaro. , to recognize the victory of Joe Biden in the American presidential election. Before being sent to the administration, the audio document was edited so that only the teacher’s words could be heard. The latter then learns that she is fired.

This story is one of the many testimonies of Brazilian teachers collected by Agência Pública these last months. Several teachers from schools and universities across the country told the investigative journalism site that they had been the victims of bullying and bullying. The Brazilian press also regularly reports the cases of professors targeted by complaints for having brought up political subjects and issues of gender, racism, feminism and LGBT rights in class.

“Context of fear”

Asked by Agência Pública, the researcher Fernando Penna sees this “fear context ”, which can lead to a “self-censorship ” teachers, like a “legacy” of the School without party group. Founded in 2015, this conservative movement supported by the evangelical lobby believes that the Brazilian education system would be instrumentalized by Marxism and a supposed “gender ideology”.

Arguments taken up by Jair Bolsonaro during