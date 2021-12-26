Kitchen nightmare, heavy guests: how to fix 12 Christmas disasters

Are you the host at Christmas and you forgot to put your turkey in the oven? To make matters worse, is it too big for your oven? The columnist of Guardian intends to find a solution to the twelve disasters that are sure to happen during the holidays.

Like every year at this time, you wake up sweating without understanding why. Have you accidentally kept your undershirt to sleep? Or is it tuberculosis? But no, idiot: it’s just that Christmas is coming, that you are the one receiving the 25th, and that a thousand disaster scenarios haunt you.

The turkey does not fit in the oven!

How did you get there? It’s not like you don’t know the size of a turkey.

“Cut out the thighs, advises me my pragmatic colleague Felicity Cloake [la chroniqueuse culinaire du Guardian]. Most often, it is the thighs that get stuck in the resistance, resulting in the oven temperature soaring. In theory, it’s pretty easy to cut them, but if needed, it’s like anything, there are tutorials on YouTube. If the poultry is still too large, the wings can also be removed. If you have realized the incompatibility well in advance and the only problem is that the oven is not large enough to cook the turkey and the sides at the same time, there is another solution: first cook the turkey, then set aside by covering it with aluminum foil. When ready to serve, you will coat each piece with very hot sauce. ”

Hallelujah, the turkey is in the oven! Except you put it in too late, it’s not done, and everyone is starving.

Felicity Cloake to the rescue! “My first instinct is to put my poultry back in the oven and take out another packet of crisps.” But if your guests have started drinking, there is a risk that they will drown their appetites in a sea of ​​port, and things will turn ugly.

“If you have to serve as quickly as possible, continues the specialist, I recommend starting with the white, which cooks faster and can be ready even when the thighs are still raw. Do not hesitate to check the temperature with a kitchen thermometer: the meat of the turkey is quite dark and may appear raw even when it is well cooked. If the turkey is not cooked at all, take it out of the oven, cut it up and put the pieces back to cook separately. If the situation is really desperate, bring a large pot of poultry or vegetable broth to a boil, bone the turkey and poach the meat – in a few minutes it will be ready. ”

Your annoying niece was still a vegetarian last week, but now she went vegan, and no one told you.

Make sure you always have ready-made vegan puff pastry in reserve: easy to keep in the freezer, it lends itself to all kinds of presentations and toppings (vegetable puree with a tapenade, for example). If your oven is already under strain, cubes of cornmeal breaded and fried tofu make a delicious turkey substitute for this young girl who, despite her lack of manners, remains dear to your heart.

For one of your guests, the vaccine is custard.

If for you this is a non-negotiable criterion, make sure in advance that all your guests are vaccinated, and cancel those who are not.

If not, towards an unvaccinated person, try to change your thinking. Perhaps it was an insurmountable phobia of needles that kept him from getting the vaccine, and then even so, you should worry about him less because he is at risk of being a Covid carrier than because he is could catch it himself. Basically, admit it, it is not so much the health threat that bristles you as certain character traits that it denotes (stubbornness, selfishness, lack of humanity). Get that out of your head and your annoyance will go down a notch. This person does not do that against you, it is

