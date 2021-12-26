When Seoul’s slums become a “miniature version” of “Squid Game”

Despite its spectacular growth in recent decades, South Korea suffers from staggering inequalities. This Japanese newspaper sent its correspondent to a slum in the heart of Seoul, delivering an unreal vision of the capital.

South Korean films and series have so far enjoyed tremendous success abroad. For example, the film Parasite, the work of director Bong Joon-ho, won the Oscar for best film in 2020. As for the series Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyeok, it was viewed by 111 million people in just 28 days after it started airing, leading to Forbes to qualify her in October as “Most Popular Series in Netflix History”.

These two works are unique in that they revolve around one of the major themes of South Korean society: social inequalities. Despite spectacular economic growth in recent decades, the country’s poverty rate stands at 17%. Even more serious, that of people over 65 peaks at 43%, three times more than the average for OECD countries. With the approach of the presidential election, which is to be held in March, the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun sent his correspondent to a slum located in the heart of the capital Seoul, a symbol of the inequalities that plague South Korea.

“It’s as if time has stood still here”

The slum in question is located a stone’s throw from Yeongdeungpo station, in the southwest of the city. After the Korean War ceasefire in 1953, the place was best known for its many brothels