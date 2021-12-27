Between France and Italy, a long and eventful love story

On the occasion of the signing, on November 26, of the Franco-Italian diplomatic treaty of the Quirinal, a Francophile journalist from La Repubblica has fun telling the long story of cultural exchanges and political conflicts between these two neighboring countries. A story sprinkled with tasty personal anecdotes.

Perhaps we can sum it all up with this famous joke from Jean Cocteau which has a good foundation of truth: “The French are Italians in a bad mood. ”

I had proof of this during my first trip to France, just after passing my baccalaureate. Hitchhiking, youth hostels. In Marseille, I had stopped to observe, delighted, street vendors. I even had the boldness to answer one of their questions. One of them recognized my Italian accent and attacked me. “What the Italians did to France in 1940, eh?” He was shouting. “Say it, traitor, coward!” I am 18 years old. I decided to slip away.

I think I remember as I walked away someone came to my defense. “He’s just a kid.” Still, it was a shock, a first rough contact with the magnificent, terrible, secular history which unites and divides Italy and France. And if we want to remember it (briefly), we can only start with Napoleon.

Even though the emperor never made it to Rome, the city is full of his memory. Starting with the Quirinal Palace [désormais résidence du chef de l’État] and the apartments which had been prepared for him, and which he could not know. Rome never saw him, but to his son, the Eagle, the city gave the title of King of Rome. His mother, Letizia Ramolino, lived until her death (in 1836) in the Bonaparte Palace, which is located in Piazza Venezia. There is still, visible from the street, a balcony closed by a gate behind which she spent her afternoons observing the comings and goings of the coaches. Villa Bonaparte, not far from Porta Pia, where the French Embassy to the Holy See now resides, is linked to the memory of his sister Pauline.

But the exchanges between the two countries are not limited to the political sphere, on the contrary, the most important are undoubtedly of a cultural nature, and it is almost impossible to draw up a list of them. France has in Rome not only the most beautiful diplomatic seat in the world, the Farnese Palace (impeccably preserved), but it also has the Medici Villa, which houses the

Corrado Augias