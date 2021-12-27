Do you know how to plant trees?

What if reforestation or reforestation had a negative impact on the environment? This is the question that certain specialists are asking themselves. If we have long promoted the fact of replanting trees for the good of the planet, this trend could on the contrary be an ecological danger.

“In recent years, large-scale tree planting programs have seen their success explode as a means of tackling the climate crisis”, explains Josh Toussaint-Strauss, journalist for The Guardian. In a video published on the YouTube channel of the English daily, reforestation as a solution to fight against global warming is called into question.

The report tends to show that the argument that “Trees absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, provide us with oxygen to breathe and are truly amazing ecosystems”, even if it is partly true, should be taken with a grain of salt. It is the same with reforestation as the only solution to overcome the ecological crisis.

The right place and the right tree

For this reforestation to be effective and not dangerous, it must be done with caution. You have to choose the right place and the right tree.

To illustrate these words, the journalist from Guardian take the example of Yatir Forest, Israel’s largest “planted forest”. In all, millions of trees have been planted in this part of the desert, but these “4 million trees cause the planet to overheat”, in particular because of the choice of the place of replanting.

At issue: a phenomenon called the “albedo effect”, as developed in the report. That is to say :

Whether a surface’s ability to reflect heat depends on its color. The clear desert surface that previously existed therefore reflected more sunlight than the darker forest cover that replaced it. ”

What’s more, “Planting in an unsuitable type of soil, near too many grazing animals or in a bad climate, poses the risk of seeing shrubs die very quickly”.

A wrong choice of location could, as in Cumbria, England, “depleting the water tables, drying up waterways and destroying peatlands, with the consequence, in addition to the destruction of this important ecosystem, the release of the enormous carbon reserves which they trap ”.

The choice of location for replanting trees is therefore crucial. According to some specialists, the ideal place would be the cities. Indeed, “Trees help reduce noise, improve air quality, prevent flooding, provide shade and even improve the impression of physical and psychological well-being”.

Biodiversity

Another problem arises when it comes to reforestation: “monoculture”, which consists of planting one and the same species of tree. This causes several problems: “Less carbon dioxide is trapped in this way, it is not good for biodiversity, and it makes trees very susceptible to disease”. The video explains that “It is ecosystems, and not just trees, that capture and store the CO 2 , and the more varied the ecosystem, the more firmly it fixes large amounts of carbon dioxide ”.

Also be careful not to plant the wrong type of tree. The Guardian take the example of South Africa, where, “Due to the introduction of non-native acacia species, this very invasive tree has taken over other varieties in very large areas, especially on very valuable moors and meadows”.

If the phenomenon of “mass reforestation” has grown in recent years, it could therefore become dangerous for the planet. As it says in the video, “It is not because everyone can plant a tree that it must necessarily be done”. Large-scale reforestation would not be the solution to replace trees lost over the centuries or solve the climate problem.

Each year, 10 billion trees disappear due to fires or victims of deforestation. But, according to the video from Guardianinstead, existing forests should be protected. An argument is advanced: “Forests are very good at regenerating and expanding on their own ”, the solution would be natural reforestation, but for that, it would be necessary “leave enough space around the already existing forests so that they can expand naturally ”.