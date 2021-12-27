From monarchy to republic, Barbados pursues its emancipation

On November 29, the small Caribbean island of 300,000 inhabitants cut ties with the British crown. The culmination of a slow process of confrontation with the past, accelerated by the great movements linked to Black Lives Matter, in 2020.

It was by chance that he arrived in this clearing the first time, following a dirt road in the middle of the sugar canes. Hakeem Ward remembers a sign under which someone had left an offering. “According to this sign, I was in a slave cemetery, he recounts. By searching the Internet, we realized that it was one of the largest in the Western world. ”

Hakeem Ward, 24, lives not far from here. From home, he sees the turquoise waters bordering the southern coast of Barbados, but until then he knew nothing about Newton Cemetery, where around 570 enslaved people are buried in anonymous graves. He also specifies that at school, the history of slavery on the island is barely discussed. “We learned a lot about Christopher Columbus, about the fact that he discovered and colonized the world.”

But the past is still stirring and cannot be forgotten. Dogs sometimes disappear in the brush and return with skulls and other remains, says the young man. He and his friends avoid hanging out near the site. “With the spiritual energy of the place, we don’t want to see anything, he specifies. Because we see things and we prefer to do without them as much as possible. ”

Repudiation of the monarchy

On the evening of November 29, the Republic of Barbados was proclaimed. Queen Elizabeth II was until then head of state of this nation, which is the first to separate from the Crown in almost thirty years. The transition, which began in 2020 during the great social movements inspired by Black Lives Matter, took place amicably and in the presence of Prince Charles. It is surprising, however, that it took place more than twenty years after the recommendation of a government commission.

Without a doubt, this is a repudiation of the British monarchy. This approach accompanies the strengthening of links with African countries from which the majority of Barbadians come and the recurring demand for reparations from the British government for its crimes of the past. If the goal is to emancipate the future, many also hope that it will appease the tormented ghosts of the past.

As the peak tourist season approaches, Barbados is seeing an unprecedented number of Covid-19 cases. Masks are everywhere, and many supermarkets and institutions have installed massive machines to control the temperature of visitors. Tourists flock in spite of everything, attracted by the famous attributes of the island of 300,000 inhabitants, the most easterly of the Caribbean: magnificent beaches, a lush hinterland and a pleasant climate.

An average life expectancy of 18 years in the plantations

It is these qualities that made it the perfect place to test a new form of capitalism in the 17th century. Sugar production is exhausting and for centuries this commodity has been reserved for the wealthiest Europeans. In Barbados, sugar cane has been particularly popular thanks to the fertile soils, and the absence of steep relief has also made it possible to create extensive plantations.

But it was the perfecting of a third innovation – the enslavement of Africans to work in the fields – that triggered a “sugar revolution”. England was thus prodigiously enriched, and its model was not long in reaching all of America.

Reclassified as movable property under British law, the men, women and children who worked the fields in Barbados suffered unimaginable abuse. According to the first systematic study of the health of those buried at Newton Cemetery, the average life expectancy was 18 years. The lives of the women were said to have been particularly terrible: their average age at the time of death was found to be the lowest in the world, compared to other comparable censuses.

The story wrapped in the

Michael safi