In the Gulf, the start of a new Judeo-Arab era?

The so-called Abrahamic peace accords, signed in September 2020 and normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on the one hand, and Israel and Bahrain on the other, seem to herald a new era for the Jewish populations settled in the Gulf countries.

From Tehran to Casablanca via Muscat, Baghdad, Algiers and other cities of the Middle East and North Africa, Jewish communities across this part of the world, the historical cradle of Judaism, have evolved with the times. evolution of relations between their countries and the Hebrew State, migratory flows, independence movements or even internal conflicts and peace agreements. International mail returns to this eventful history of the “Jews of the East” in a series in eight episodes, here is the seventh.

“The first Jewish marriage in Bahrain in fifty-two years”, headlined the Bahraini daily Al-Ayam last October 11. “It was an important moment for our family, for Bahraini society and for the Jewish community”, according to Ebrahim Daoud Nonoo, president of this community, which is unique to Bahrain, the only petromonarchy in the Gulf to have an ancestral Jewish community made up of citizens of the country.

Descendants of the Nonoo family, present in the country since the 19th century and actively participating in public life, Ebrahim Daoud Nonoo was appointed member of the upper house of Parliament, and Houda Ezra Ebrahim Nonoo was the country’s ambassador to the United States. United from 2005 to 2008. It is precisely the son of this one who got married, as she announced on her Twitter account.

“The number of Bahraini Jews has increased from several hundred to thirty-six people”, declared in February 2020 Nancy Khedouri, another member of the upper house, also Jewish, quoted by the pan-Arab newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi. And it is because of this melting of the community that the old Bahraini synagogue closed its doors more than half a century ago.

Last August, “For the first time since 1947, prayer is back there”, after a restoration of the old building located since the 1930s in an old district of the capital, Manama. “Thanks to a fully functioning synagogue, we can develop Jewish life in Bahrain”, explains Ebrahim Nonoo, quoted by the Kuwait Times.

For this, he relies not only on those who already live in Bahrain, but also on the desire of other Jews to visit the region. Especially since in September 2020, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates officially normalized their relations with Israel by signing the so-called Abrahamic accords, under the tutelage of former US President Donald Trump.

Israel’s place in the region remains a sensitive issue, however, as normalization agreements have sparked protests in Bahrain. But the anger of the streets was aimed at the country’s diplomacy, and was not directed against the local Jewish community, unlike what happened in 1948, after the creation of the State of Israel, the newspaper recalls. pan-arab Al-Hurra, “when angry demonstrators stormed the Manama synagogue and Jewish-owned businesses ”.

Today, the presence of Jews is becoming commonplace, according to Ebrahim Nonoo, according to which “Two souvenir shops have opened near the synagogue.” Likewise, there are plans to open a Jewish school, the newspaper notes. Al-Ayam. Bahrain may thus be able to regain its role as “Historic center of Jewish life in the Gulf”, in the words of Ebrahim Nonoo.

In UAE, Israeli tourists and Jewish celebrations

Another country could steal the show, however, namely the neighboring United Arab Emirates. If there is no indigenous Jewish community, nor a recent Jewish cultural past, community life is developing there thanks to expatriates.

“Jews in the Emirates: from life in the shadows to life in broad daylight”, already headlined in September 2020 the English-language daily in Dubai Gulf News, adding: “A lot will change for the approximately two thousand people of Jewish faith who will live” in the Emirates, and in particular in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In addition to a Jewish crèche inaugurated last year, and mentioned by Khaleej Times, there is especially the “House of the Abrahamic family”, announced in 2019 and due for completion in 2022, in the capital Abu Dhabi.

It is about a set articulated around a mosque, a church and a synagogue – there was already one in Dubai – which must be at the service of “Mutual understanding, harmonious coexistence and peace between people of faith and good will”, according to the presentation of the official website of the project.

Jewish holidays are now celebrated openly, and top officials publicly express their wishes, such as the crown prince and strongman of the country Mohamed bin Zayed on his New Year’s Twitter account, or Rosh Hashanah, on September 7th.

Likewise, “For the second time, the celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah [ont été] organized across the Emirates”, between November 28 and December 6, welcomes the Dubai daily Khaleej Times. Last year, a huge nine-branched candlestick was erected and a party with Jewish songs organized in front of the Burj Khalifa, the emirate’s iconic giant tower.