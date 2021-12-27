Mali strongly denies the arrival of Russian mercenaries on its soil

In a statement published on December 24, Mali refutes information relating to the deployment of a contingent of the private group Wagner. What denounced, the day before, 16 Western countries involved in the anti-jihadist fight in the Sahel, including France, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The deployment of the paramilitary group Wagner, “Considered as the unofficial armed wing of Russia, has been mentioned since last summer after the announcement by France of its intention to reduce its military presence in the region and the confirmation by the Malian authorities of transition discussions with the company Russian”, recalls the site All About Algeria (TSA). “Although there has been nothing official since, [16] Western countries took a strong position Thursday, December 23, condemning in explicit terms the arrival of Russian society in Mali. ”

These countries, including France, accuse the Malian government “For having accepted the deployment of Russian mercenaries from the private company Wagner”, report Maliweb. The reaction of the Malian government, which had already reacted with virulence on the same subject, “Falls twenty-four hours later”, notes the site, by means of a press release in which it asks “To be judged by actions rather than rumors”.

It reads in particular:

The government of Mali regrets the content of the said press release, which comes at a time when it is making enormous daily efforts to meet the multifaceted challenges facing the country, it gives a formal denial to these baseless allegations and demands that it provide evidence. are provided by independent sources. ”

The Malian authorities – a transitional government, set up following the military coup – insist that they are not engaged “Only in a state-to-state partnership with the Russian Federation”, and only evoke the presence of “Russian trainers”, “as part of the strengthening of the operational capacities of the national defense and security forces”.