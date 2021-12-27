Omicron causes mess of flight cancellations

Thousands of flights were canceled on December 24 and 25 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Airlines attribute these disruptions to the absence of many staff members, Covid-positive or forced to self-isolate.

“Thousands of people who were about to take the plane for the Christmas holidays learned at the last minute of their flight cancellation”, report it New York Times. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled on December 24, and more than 2,300 on Saturday 25, “All over the world, because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant which has infected many air personnel or forced them into quarantine, but also prompted some travelers to change their plans for Christmas Eve” , complete the Washington post.

Although these cancellations only concern a small portion of the approximately 80,000 commercial and cargo flights recorded daily according to the FlightAware website, “They considerably disrupted an already tense holiday season due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant”, takes up the New York newspaper. And they are expected to continue.

The BBC reminds that, “Even though the first research results indicate that the new variant is less aggressive than others, scientists are worried about the acceleration of contaminations.”

An intense period

The most affected by these cancellations are Chinese companies. China which, as recalled Vox, applies an extremely strict policy to counter the spread of Covid-19, has not been able to prevent the appearance of Omicron on its territory and reports this December 25 to have reached its highest number of contaminations in four months. The Beijing Olympics are due to take place in six weeks, underlinee Wall Street Journal.

The United States is also very concerned by the disruption of the aviation sector, since at least 800 of the flights canceled this Saturday were from or to American airports. “These upheavals come in the midst of one of the most intense periods in two years in terms of travel in the United States, observe the Washington post. Some people, who had given up on travel last year at Christmas time – before the rollout of the vaccine campaign to most of the population – intended to fly these days, after nearly two years of restrictions. ”