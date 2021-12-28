From Hamburg to Berlin, my electric scooter odyssey

A German journalist set himself a challenge: reach Berlin from Hamburg by electric scooter. Three hundred and six kilometers, four days of journey, five Länder to cross. He recounts this pioneering journey.

The driver stops at the edge of the city of Hamburg, near a mulberry bush. We take the scooter out of the white van. She overturned during the ride. It doesn’t matter, says the driver. They see much worse.

What could happen to me in the next few days? I went through the scenarios in my head: axle breakage, fracture, permanent rain, traffic accident. My mother sends me one last message: take care, let me know every night. I have five layers of clothing on top, underwear, and two socks on each foot.

The scooter is there, standing. Ten kilos of luggage dangled from the handlebars. Attached with turnbuckles and gift ribbons. We take EFY 045 (that’s what it says on the license plate) one last time. “Man, if you put this on TikTok, it will go viral”, declares the driver. Then he gets back in the van and leaves us, EFY 045 and me. We have a long way to go: 306 kilometers, four days, five Länder to cross. An adventure. A pioneering journey. The first trip from Hamburg to Berlin by electric scooter.

I got the idea when reading this news recently: a young man of 24 was seen on the highway on a scooter. He drove quietly at 20 km / h from Bielefeld-Sud to Bielefeld-Ouest before being stopped by the police. He said he simply wanted to test the range of his machine.

Of course, it’s completely crazy. But also a little visionary. Isn’t it time for the electric scooter to become a long-distance vehicle? In the cities, they clutter the tracks, you stumble over them or get hit at night by drunk teenagers. Over long distances, they could show their advantages: less emissions than the car or the bus, more punctual than the train, more “swag” than the electric bicycle.

I contacted two electric scooter rental companies whose devices work with a rechargeable battery. The American manufacturer with the logo with the lime agreed.

Such a journey has never been attempted with a rental machine – I have learned about it in the meantime. The average trip for a scooter user is two kilometers. I plan to do 80 kilometers per day. That is, two battery recharges. So I have two heavy spare batteries in the bicycle bag which is attached to the handlebars. I still tighten the turnbuckles, hoping they will hold. Backpack on my shoulders, thumb on the accelerator, my journey begins.

Kilometer 1: OK.

Kilometer 3: first feeling of euphoria. The morning dew sparkles in the sun, houses pass by, the city disappears. The scooter purrs, I hum.

Kilometer 5: review of passers-by. Street sweepers stop sweeping, landscape gardeners stop gardening, retirees make room. Looks: amused, skeptical.

Kilometer 13: crossroads in Geesthacht. A woman on an electric bicycle stops next to me. “So, do we drive electric too?” I said in a flute voice. She laughs and runs.

Kilometer 17: a woman with a coarse bun pushes her bicycle beside the road towards Lauenburg. She examines my scooter. “You have to stay up all the time – sucks, I wouldn’t.” Then she adds: “You are going to have a revelation on the way”, and “Do you believe in Jesus?” Unfortunately, I have to go.

Kilometer 22: acorns crackle, leaves rustle, puddles splash. First pit stop. Battery change by hand: thirty seconds.

Kilometer 40: I take a break in Boizenburg, on the left bank [de l’Elbe, qui traverse la commune]. Old town with cobblestones hostile to the scooter. In the market place, I go to a cafe and plug my batteries into the mains. Perplexity among customers. A man asks if these are mousetraps.

To kill time, I do a social experiment: I park the scooter in the middle of the market square. Will people try to connect? To mow it down? Respect, admiration or fear, the people of Boizenbourg keep their distance. An old man reviews the machine as if it were a monolith. No one looks on their cellphone to see if it is available.

Kilometer 50: dike, dike,

Maximilian König