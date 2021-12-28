Israeli plan in Golan sparks outcry in Arab press

“Provocative” project, desire to “Judaize the Golan”, “sustainable development of settlements”… the Syrian press and some Arab media reacted virulently to the announcement of the Israeli plan to build new settlements on the strategic Golan Heights in Syria, annexed by Israel in 1981.

“The enemy approved a plan to double the number of settlers in the occupied Golan” headlined Monday, December 27 the Syrian daily Al-Watan the day after the decision taken by the Israeli government on Sunday to build more than 11,000 new homes in the disputed area, which sparked an outcry in the Syrian press and several Arab media.

Al-Watan devoted an interview with the “Dean of (ex-) prisoners” Syrians in Israeli jails, Sidqi Al-Maqt, also living in one of the villages of the Golan occupied by Israel and fiercely opposed to an “Israelization” of this strategic plateau rich in water and windy.

“The settlements are part of the weapons of the occupation […] but whether old or new they will all disappear eventually […] and the Golan will inevitably return to the fold of the motherland ”, said to the newspaper this man released by Israel in 2019 after nearly thirty years of detention for espionage for the benefit of Damascus.

“The inhabitants of the occupied Golan ensure the continuation of the struggle to thwart Israeli colonization projects”, headlined the day before and in the same vein the newspaper Al-Baath, accusing Israel of seeking to “Change the demographic, geographic and legal status” of the Golan Heights, occupied in 1967 [durant la guerre israélo-arabe] and annexed by the Hebrew state in 1981. And the newspaper to launch:

The people of the Golan, who for more than half a century did not give up their Syrian Arab identity, will not surrender today and will continue their fight to bring down this colonial project. ”

“Dangerous and provocative”

The Israeli plan approved Sunday at an Israeli government meeting in the Golan Heights plans to increase the number of settlers to nearly 50,000 by 2025 through the construction of some 7,300 homes in Katzrin, Israel’s main settlement. the Golan Heights, and the development of two new settlements accommodating 4,000 homes.

Around 25,000 Israeli settlers now live in the Golan Heights alongside nearly 23,000 Syrians of the Druze faith.

The announcement of this project, the cost of which amounts to one billion shekels (around 280 million euros) also sparked a wave of condemnation in the Arab press close to the regime in Damascus or its ally Iran.

The pan-Arab channel Al-mayadeen thus called it “Dangerous and provocative development” while the site Rai Al-Youm lamented a “Unprecedented plan to ‘Judaize the Golan’”, blaming the Israeli impetus on Washington’s unconditional support on this issue.

In March 2019, former US President Donald Trump signed an executive order recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which has gone against the US position for decades.

If some were hoping for a revision or even an annulment of this decree by the government of Joe Biden, the policy of the Democratic president seems for the moment to be in line with that of his predecessor, the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken having affirmed last February that the Golan was “Very important for the security of Israel”.

In October, however, the Biden government expressed its opposition to the plans. expansion of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, claiming that they compromise “The prospects for a two-state solution” in a rare criticism of the Israeli government.

100 000 long-term settlers?

“Sustainable development of settlements… a plan to devour the rest of the occupied lands”, thus headlined on December 17 the Egyptian daily Al-Dustour, evoking the West Bank and the Golan Heights, both in the government’s sights “expansionist” by Naftali Bennett.

The newspaper recalled that last October, Bennett had claimed that “The Golan is Israeli” and unveiled a long-term plan to quadruple the number of settlers in this region, to nearly 100,000 people.

In recent years, Israel had already stepped up initiatives aimed at integrating the Druze population into internal political functioning and exploiting the natural resources of the plateau.

In October 2018, and for the first time since 1981, the Jewish state thus decided to organize municipal elections in the four main annexed Syrian villages (Majdal Shams, Bukata, Masada and Ein Qinya), a ballot having been largely boycotted. by the Druze inhabitants.

And a project to build wind turbines in these villages has been put in place by the Israeli authorities. He was also rejected by the local population.