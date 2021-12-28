Viv, a non-binary witch well in her time

Alternative spiritualities are booming among American youth. Like Viv Bennett, many young people are trying their hand at occult science and discussing their explorations online. An extract from our supplement Teen mail offered with the triple issue of the weekly, on sale from December 16 to January 5.

The sun is already high in the sky of Austin, Texas, when Viv Bennett wakes up in an absolutely ordinary and absolutely magical suburb.

Across the street, two boys are playing basketball, and Viv is watching TV with her 8-year-old brother. A few weeks earlier, Viv began her graduate studies – at a distance – in addition to a part-time at a cafe and other projects. This period is a source of anxiety, so on this day, like all other days, the teenager resorts to spiritual practices that bring him a certain appeasement and give him access to a form of transcendence.

Viv Bennett, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun [they en anglais, voir l’encadré ci-dessous], begins with a meditation session and draws tarot cards on a small wooden table. It is his “workspace”, where we find a labradorite [un cristal bleuté] to clear your mind and refine your intuition, and a selenite wand with protective properties. There’s also a bunch of slightly scorched juniper, which Viv burns to purify and protect the workspace as they work to connect with energies, gods and goddesses – and, deeper, to oneself.

Viv is a follower of witchcraft, one of the spiritual practices whose growing popularity is measured by book sales, social media content and the volume of academic work. Young Americans, in particular, are adapting the language of mysticism and ancestral rites to their world, where they set the rules of the game and where gender is fluid, all under Instagram’s gaze. Like Viv, teens who discuss witchcraft on social media (on TikTok, the hashtag #witchtok has 19.4 billion views) are looking for tailor-made rites that draw on their spiritual strength, match their identity and their appear genuine. In a recent poll by Washington post and from the Ipsos Institute, 54% of 14-18 year olds said that having “a religious life” was very important to them.

Rejection of major religions

In the United States, young people have an active spiritual life, but it is not based on institutions or sacred texts: their quest for wonder and supreme truths rather passes through nature and introspection. “We cannot say that they reject the religious, rather they reject the great religions, which impose too many generic precepts and are not sufficiently individualized ”, points out Helen Berger, who has long studied witchcraft at Brandeis University.

Viv, for example, explores spells and divination linked to her Celtic and Turkish origins, but also rites and figures that correspond to her feminist and Gothic worldview, such as Hecate, the powerful Greek goddess of witchcraft and night. “Nothing is more calming for me than these moments with my gods, my prayers or rituals. It gives me the impression that

Michelle boorstein