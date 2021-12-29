Archbishops of the Pacific against violence in Indonesian Papua

The Catholic Churches of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands have responded to the appeal of 194 Indonesian Papuan priests to end violence against the civilian population caught in the crossfire, those of the Indonesian armed forces and those of the fighters for Papua free. A conflict that has lasted since 1969, recalls Koran Tempo.

“We Catholic Bishops of Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands are touched by the call by the Christian leaders of Papua for humanity, justice, truth and safety for their people ”, Anton Bal, Archbishop of Madang, Papua New Guinea, said in a statement signed Dec. 21, 2021 at the Pacific Conference of Churches.

“The United Nations, as well as the countries of Southeast Asia and Melanesia, should be allowed to support the peace process”, added Anton Bal.

This press release, quoted by Koran Tempo, follows the efforts of Papuan religious leader John Bunay who, in November 2021, brought together 194 Papuan priests to urge the government in Jakarta to implement a ceasefire and focus on dialogue to stop the violence against civilian populations in Indonesian Papua.

The western half of the island of New Guinea, whose population is predominantly Christian, was annexed by Indonesia in 1969 through a spoof of a United Nations-sponsored referendum. Since then, it has been plagued by a separatist conflict which has recently intensified. Fear of retaliation from the Indonesian military, several thousand civilians fled their villages, suspected of being bases for the West Papua National Liberation Army.

Map of Indonesian Papua. THIERRY GAUTH / MAIL INTERNATIONAL

“Since the president [indonésien] Jokowi does not want to listen to us, we appealed to the Churches of other countries of the Pacific. Who knows, maybe he will hear them ”, John Bunay told Koran Tempo this Sunday, December 26.

According to the daily, Papua Synod of Churches President Benny Giay has called on the government to stop the illegal arms trade with Papua independence fighters in which corrupt elements of the Papua forces are engaged. Indonesian order.

In April 2021, Sebby Sambom, spokesperson for the West Papua National Liberation Army, confided to Koran Tempo that its troops numbered 2,500: “We are here on our land. They can send a thousand, a million soldiers, we will not back down ”, then assured the independence activist.