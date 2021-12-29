Express Keeper

In the kitchen with Nobel Economics Abhijit Banerjee

ByLily Adric

Dec 29, 2021

In a cookbook, economist Abhijit Banerjee explores the social aspect of food. This Nobel Prize winner in economics cooks every day and he advises you to do the same.

After winning the 2,019 Nobel Prize in Economics with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, Abhijit Banerjee is releasing a cookbook! A book “Fanciful” entitled “Cooking to Save Your Life” (“Cooking to save your life”) and “Punctuated by touches of humor” and of “Exuberant designs” signed Cheyenne Olivier, illustrator and former au pair of the economist couple. “It sounds like a radical departure from his work as an economist and social scientist. But he doesn’t think so ”, warns The Hindu.

“We explore the social dimension of cooking. I found it boring to just write recipes. I wanted to spice up the exercise for myself. So each chapter has an introduction, which is more of a social science… ”, explains Abhijit Banerjee to Hindu.

“The book features dishes designed for special occasions – this ranges from a raspberry ceviche for when ‘you

Born in 1878 in Chennai (Madras) as a weekly, The Hindu became a daily in 1889. The newspaper is known for its center-left political opinion as well as for its independent analyzes and its positions.

