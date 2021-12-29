Societal commitment, equality in the couple: in the United States, vasectomy is progressing

As the right to abortion is increasingly threatened in the United States, a movement in favor of vasectomy is taking shape, observes the Washington Post. For the candidates for this intervention, it is a question of taking charge of contraception in their couple and, more generally, of showing their solidarity to the women, who bear the cost of the new restrictions.

Last winter, Andy Gress decided it was time for him to get involved in his couple’s contraception. His wife, tells the Washington Post, was experiencing the side effects of the contraceptive pill and they already had four children. “Then he did one thing the mere thought of which would make some men cringe: He had a vasectomy.” A simple procedure that involves cutting and blocking the vas deferens that carry sperm. Following the operation, the person does not experience any erectile dysfunction, but becomes infertile.

“That was a total relief, much like when I got the shot [contre le Covid-19] : I felt safe ”, says Mr. Gress. As he explained to the American newspaper, his motivation was certainly to relieve his wife of the contraceptive burden, but this operation also constitutes a form of commitment. “He felt he had to do more to support his wife and other women who believe the government shouldn’t be deciding what to do with their bodies.”

And this at a time when access to abortion is increasingly questioned in the United States. Since September, Texas has passed very restrictive abortion laws. In addition, an upcoming Supreme Court decision could lead to “Around twenty American states to“ restrict or eliminate the right to abortion ”, indicates the Washington Post.

